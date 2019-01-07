‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Spoiler Sparks Big Ultra Instinct Debate

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is just days out from hitting U.S. theaters, but the film has gone live in plenty of markets already. As Japan nears its month-long release, details about the project have continued to spread online as new promos and spoilers go live. Now, a new blip about the movie has piqued the interest of fans, and it seems to have sparked a rather nasty debate online.

So, you’ve been warned! There are spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Broly below!

Over the weekend, fans were treated to a special look at the awaited film when Toonami surprised audiences with a dubbed clip. The video in question focused on Goku as the Saiyan began powering up beyond his Super Saiyan God form. Trying to get to Super Saiyan Blue, Goku starts crying out as he summons the energy to reach the powerful form, but the transformation sequence made fans pause as one shot appears to show the fighter with silver-white hair.

Of course, that hairdo is a rather special one as Goku unlocked Ultra Instinct shortly before the Tournament of Power came to an end. Despite not having mastered the form, the Saiyan knows how powerful it can be when used correctly, but Goku cannot summon it at will. As such, plenty of fans felt this sequence with Goku’s flashing hair was meant to be a little easter egg. However, there are other who steadfastly believe the shot was little more than a moment of artistic exploration.

As you can see below, the debate over this promo is raging as fans provide their thoughts on Goku and his Ultra Instinct status. For now, there is no telling if the cameo will ever be explained by the animation powers at be, but netizens are sure excited by the prospect of Goku finally mastering Ultra Instinct down the line.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out in Japan now. Funimation will bring the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

