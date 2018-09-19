‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Broly Voice Actor, World Premiere

Dragon Ball Super is set to make a big comeback this winter, and it should have Son Goku nervous. After all, the Saiyan is about to be pitted against a revamped version of Broly, and it looks like Funimation knows just the guy to play the baddie.

Recently, Funimation set out a new statement confirming Broly’s dub voice actor for Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The character will be voiced by none other than Vic Mignogna who played Broly in Dragon Ball Z‘s films.

Not only will the actor make a return to the franchise, but he will help promote the film soon. Mignogna is set to appear at New York Comic Con for the convention’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly panel. Other talent like Sean Schemmel (Goku) and Christopher Sabat (Vegeta) will be present. NYCC will also host Masako Nozawa, the original Japanese voice of Goku, and film director Tatsuya Nagamine.

Funimation also confirmed Dragon Ball Super: Broly will host its world premiere in the U.S. this December. The film is schedule to go live in Japan on December 14 before it arrives in U.S. theaters in January. However, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly will host its world premiere in Los Angeles on December 13. The red-carpet event will take place at the TCL Chinese Theater, and Funimation has said the premiere will host the anime’s English cast, studio executives, and various celebrity guests.

Are you excited for this big dub comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! And, if you want to know more about the big movie, you can check out Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”