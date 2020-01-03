Dragon Ball Super Broly Artwork Shares New Take on a Famous Battle

Dragon Ball Super: Broly re-introduced the Legendary Super Saiyan to the franchise of Dragon Ball proper, giving Broly a brand new origin story and a serious power boost that moves him far past even the gods of the franchise. With little other option available to them, Goku and Vegeta enact the “Fusion Dance” to create a new version of Gogeta, accessing the ability of Super Saiyan Blue to make short work of the insane Saiyan. Now, a fan has re-imagined the battle between these two titans from the perspective of Broly, who finds himself in a dire situation against the fused character.

Twitter User and Artist Ruto830 shared this amazing artwork that gives us a first person perspective of Broly in his Legendary Super Saiyan form, doing little to defeat the fusion of Goku and Vegeta that was baring down upon him in the wildly successful Dragon Ball Super movie:

While the main Dragon Ball Super anime series hasn’t been given a return date, many are theorizing that the events that took place in Broly will be retold, similarly to how Battle of the Gods and Resurrection of F had done the same. As those who saw the movie know, Broly was not killed during his battle against Gogeta, instead being wished back to the planet he spent many years living on following his exile from the Planet Vegeta thanks to Cheelai’s quick wish to Shenron using the Dragon Balls of Earth.

As the war against Moro continues in the Dragon Ball Super manga, we’ll have to see if the arc focusing on the ancient sorcerer will bring in Broly at some point, as the Z Fighters could certainly use the strength of the Legendary Super Saiyan when all is said and done.

