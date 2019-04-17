‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Blu-ray Footage Controversy Sparks Debate

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out on home video in the U.S., and the Blu-ray drop has got fans buzzing. At long last, the film can be added to anime collections around the country, but it seems some fans aren’t too happy with the release.

According to fans, some of their Blu-ray copies have a footage blip, and they are looking for answers.

Yesterday, fans rallied to social media to question whether or not their copy of Dragon Ball Super: Broly was defective. Sites like Reddit and Twitter were flooded with complaints about the home video having a light green tint, and anime profilers like Anime Ajay were quick to pool together screen shots.

Since there are conflicting reports about the green tint on Funimation’s Broly Blu-ray, I gathered multiple friend’s personal rips from all over. They’re all green. Both steelbook and standard. Yes, in the movie itself, not just the menu. Manga UK BD (right) for comparison. pic.twitter.com/yZAuGC2cDM — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) April 16, 2019

“Since there are conflicting reports about the green tint on Funimation’s Broly Blu-ray, I gathered multiple friend’s personal rips from all over. They’re all green. Both steelbook and standard. Yes, in the movie itself, not just the menu,” the profiler wrote.

As you can see above, the images do look noticeably different. The tint is more visible on white and light images in the background. Now, fans are trying to figure out how they can lessen the tint’s look, but there are others who say their copy of the film is unaffected.

Ok, so about the green tint on the Dragon Ball Super Broly Blu-ray: It’s very minor in motion and on a decently-calibrated TV, but it IS there. Colors a tad darker and warmer than they should be. I don’t think it’s a dealbreaker and most people won’t notice it. But, it’s real. — Jonathan Lack (@JonathanLack) April 17, 2019

At this point, neither Toei Animation or Funimation has commented on the debate. ComicBook.com will update our coverage as more information comes out about the issue. Currently, Manga Entertainment UK is advertising its local Blu-ray release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly as having “no green tint”, but other providers have yet to chime in on the coloration.

Well this is how mine looks on my TV, didn’t do anything with the white balance and to me it dosen’t look like there is a green tint pic.twitter.com/URv1DpDT5F — Alex Put (@AlexPut626) April 16, 2019

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be releasing on Blu-ray and DVD on April 16.

