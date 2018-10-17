‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Details of Broly and Freeza’s Connection

A new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has found its way online, and it definitely reveals more juicy details of the film’s storyline. One major detail that fans will definitely zero in on will be the new details regarding how Broly’s story is connected to classic Dragon Ball villain, Freeza!

Here’s what we learned from the synopsis:

Paragus was a the “military right hand” to King Vegeta, and both had sons around the same time.

While King Vegeta’s son Vegeta showed massive power potential, Paragus’ son Broly showed even more promise, prompting the king to send him away to a distant planet.

Paragus flees King Vegeta’s court to raise Broly while they’re stranded on a distant planet.

While on that planet, Broly and Paragus are discovered by Freeza’s army patrol, and are recruited into the Freeza Force, where they become a weapon and weapon of propaganda, respectively.

This scenario laid out by the Dragon Ball Super: Broly synopsis tracks with speculation that’s been floating around fan chat threads, ever since the first promo images of Broly wearing Freeza Force armor started leaking out. Other dots that can connected here include the explanation for why Broly specifically targets Vegeta during the arctic battle sequence (Paragus’ fued with King Vegeta); and the fact that new characters Lemo and Cheelai will be the Freeza Force recruits who discover Broly and Paragus, and bring them back to Freeza.

However, the big question in all this, is how does ‘playing with fire’ approach that Freeza takes match up with trailer footage of Broly attempting to put a serious beatdown on the Evil Emperor? In the small bit of footage we’ve seen, Freeza seems to be discovering Broly’s power for the first time, suggesting their fight occurs early on, when Freeza may be testing this mysterious Saiyan’s power. However, if the film reveals the truth of Planet Vegeta’s destruction and King Vegeta’s reason for sending him away (the threat of Freeza), then Freeza may find his new secret weapon pointed right back at him.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.