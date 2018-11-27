‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Freeza and Broly’s Team-Up

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has dropped the music video for its official theme song, and the footage included in the Broly music video is the most action-packed (and awesome) that we’ve seen for the film!

In addition to revealing exciting things like Goku’s new Super Saiyan God powers, this new Dragon Ball Super: Broly also reveals a moment that is a pretty crucial twist in the movie’s (and franchise’s) storyline: The alliance of Broly and Freeza!

It’s been rumored and hinted at for some time that Dragon Ball Super: Broly would be making this big change to Broly’s origin, by having him serve as part of the Freeza Force. We first got hint of it when the first official character designs for Broly were released, and showed him sporting the iconic Freeza Force armor. Subsequent trailers haven’t made the connection as obvious as this new footage does, but the breadcrumbs have been piling up.

As it stands, here’s what we know:

Broly is exiled from Planet Vegeta as a kid, when his battle potential rivals King Vegeta’s son’s.

King Vegeta’s battle adviser Paragus breaks ranks when his son Broly is sent off to a distant planet.

Paragus tracks Broly to the Planet Vampa, where they are marooned for years.

Paragus and Broly are discovered by Freeza Force members Cheelai and Lemo, and recruited into the army.

When Freeza realizes he has a Saiyan of immense power in his possession, he points that living weapon right at Earth and his foes Goku and Vegeta, as part of a scheme to gather the Dragon Balls

Goku and Vegeta sense Broly’s energy arriving on Earth, and head out to the Arctic to meet him head-on. A massive fight ensues.

The big question that’s been looming over the film, is how Broly could react when he learns Freeza’s true evil nature. The evil emperor was not only responsible for the destruction of Planet Vegeta and Broly’s entire savage upbringing, it’s also speculated that he will be behind the a pivotal tragedy that will send Broly into the full-on “Ultimate Super Saiyan” berserker rage that we’ve seen as part of the film’s final act. Scenes of Broly battling Freeza have looked awesomely intense – just one of several major battles in the film that fans are hyped to see.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16.