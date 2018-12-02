‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Fierce Gogeta Collectible

Dragon Ball Super: Broly has officially revealed that the popular fusion of Goku and Vegeta, Gogeta, would be making an appearance in the film, and fans have not been able to think about anything else since.

Many fans are praising the new Gogeta design, and now you will soon be able to appreciate it in your own home with a slick new collectible figure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tamashii Nations will soon be releasing a S.H. Figuarts statue of Gogeta next April, and fans can see how fiercely the new design looks in figure form. There’s even a nifty trailer put together to show just how well designed the figure is, and how well it holds up “in motion.”

Along with interchangeable hands and faces, the hair will be interchangeable as well so fans can display Gogeta in his base form as well as his impressive Super Saiyan Blue form. Though some fans will no doubt be bummed at the fact it does not include his Super Saiyan form made famous in Gogeta’s first appearance.

Releasing around the same time as the previously revealed Full Powered Broly figure, the new Gogeta figure will run interested fans 5,980 yen (about $52 USD). Pre-orders will begin in Japan on December 2, and you can check out more information at the following link here.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan not too long from now, so fans will see more of Gogeta very soon. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”