‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Interview Confirms Latest Goku, Vegeta Power Levels

Goku and Vegeta have each reached brilliant new power levels throughout the extent of the Dragon Ball franchise, and by the end of Dragon Ball Super the two are as close to Gods as they ever have been.

With Dragon Ball Super: Broly picking up where the series left off, where does that leave power levels for Goku and Vegeta? Director Tatsuya Nagamine confirmed in a new interview that Goku and Vegeta are to still be as powerful.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview translated by Twitter user @Herms98, Nagamine explained where Goku and Vegeta stand now: “Goku is already pretty close to being a god, and Vegeta is desperately trying to catch up.” This elaborates further on the series finale, in which Goku and Vegeta begin sparring once more after the Tournament of Power.

In that final scene, Goku explained that he can’t reach Ultra Instinct at will and Vegeta’s still trying to figure out how. With their power already at this peak, this is a dramatic change from when the two fought Broly as Super Saiyans in the non-canon Dragon Ball Z movie outing.

With Goku “pretty close” to god-level strength and Vegeta trying to claw his way there, this also emphasizes just how strong the new Broly must be to pose a real threat against these two. Goku and Vegeta have fought literal Gods, with Goku even going toe to toe with one of the strongest fighters in all the universes. So Broly has to match this closely in order to have the appropriate presence a character like Broly needs to have.

We’ll see these god-level Saiyans clash pretty soon as Dragon Ball Super: Broly opens this December in Japan. Funimation will also be bringing the film to theaters in the U.S. in January as well.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (as translated by Twitter user @Herms98) is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”