Dragon Ball Super: Broly Manga Shares Special Preview

Although the official Dragon Ball Super manga skipped right over the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the critically and commercially successful film will be getting its own manga take very soon. With a new cover illustrated by new character designer Naohiro Shintani, the new manga will be a fully colored adaptation of the film’s events. For fans looking to see if there’s more under the surface, here’s your chance.

Dragon Ball’s official website shared a special preview for the upcoming manga, and fans can see how some of the film’s more notable moments have made the jump to manga. Check them out below!

The preview pages for the Dragon Ball Super: Broly manga teases a faithful recreation of the events of the film, and its full color interpretation shows just how successful of a release the film had around the world. Rather than just replicate the black and white art style of the currently running manga, this new project will stand out all on its own. Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s manga will be releasing in Japan on May 2, and will run interested fans 1400 yen (about $12.56 USD).

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD, and you can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such, “A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

