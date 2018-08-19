‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s Best Collectible Is Up For Pre-Order Now

Dragon Ball Super knows how the merchandise game goes, and the franchise is ready to unload new figures on fans. In honor of the anime’s next big movie, the folks at Banpresto have a few collectibles ready to go, and you can pre-order one of its best items now.

So, if you need another Broly statue for your abode, you need to stop by the Crunchyroll Store sooner rather than later.

Right now, fans can pre-order Banpresto’s special figure of Broly from Dragon Ball Super: Broly. The item, which is known as the ‘Super Saiyan Broly King Cluster (Full Power) Figure’ for now, is slated to release in January 2019. And, as you can see below, it looks plenty swole.

Featuring Broly’s new design, this figure showcases the canon makeover the character received from creator Akira Toriyama. In order to bring Broly into this new film, the artist rebooted Broly into a now-canon fighter, and Banpresto’s collectible shows why the Saiyan is such a formidable opponent. After all, when you’ve got muscles like that, it is hard not to be intimidating.

If you want to bring this figure home, you can order it today while supplies last. The statue is going for about $45, but premium Crunchyroll members can save just under $3 if they buy the figure through its store.

For those of you wanting a different take on Broly, you can get a collectible of the Saiyan’s base form. Banpresto is releasing a figure of the fighter in his revamped base form for just $20 next year. The item, which can be found here, is up for pre-order via the Crunchyroll Store as well. So, if you happen to have the cash and notion, then you can go ahead and bring both of the statues to your shelves.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will go live later this year. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January 2019 once it goes live in Japan in December. The film is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, will you be getting any merchandise of this new Dragon Ball movie? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!