Fans React to First ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer

Fans have been waiting for the release of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Super movie ever since the series ended, and the wait got even tougher once it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama was introducing a new version of Broly.

The first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has just dropped and fans certainly are not disappointed by this first full look.

There was a bit of a dive among fans when the film first introduced its new character design and animation style, and this divide was certainly further exacerbated by the introduction of the popular-to-hate Broly. But those doubts completely faded away.

Teasing brand new characters, fierce battles old and new, and teasing new information about the Saiyan race even after all these years. Read on to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly and let us know how you feel in the comments!

In Total Awe

The trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly is game changing. A truly epic moment for the series. I am in total awe. — Megan Peters @ SDCC (@meganpeterscb) July 19, 2018

EPIC

HYPEDDDDDDDDDDDDD

That trailer with broly for the dragon ball super 2018 movie was…



SO HYPEDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD — DbzWarrior17 (@DbzWarrior17) July 19, 2018

It’s Gonna Be A Long Wait

Waiting for this Dragon Ball Super Movie like pic.twitter.com/bpyJZ68zoM — Mikey (@Mikey4wf) July 19, 2018

Holy Christmas

HOLY CHRISTMAS, THAT DRAGON BALL SUPER TRAILER WAS FUCKING PHENOMENAL! THE TENSION! THE ACTION! THE BUILDUP! FRIEZA VS BROLY! VEGETA VS BROLY! GOD GOKU! Broly is back!! Better than ever! What an incredible looking movie. Trailer breakdown dropping on the channel ASAP! — Alex (@UnrealEntGaming) July 19, 2018

The ‘Gang’s All Here

my absolute favorite thing about Dragonball Super is that it made Frieza one of the gang and I’m so glad the movie is continuing that. Can’t wait to watch this dumb arrogant asshole get his sternum caved in by Broly pic.twitter.com/AgOQicqZJy — ?Trey!?worried mother dot blogspot dot com (@RosePrinceTrey) July 19, 2018

It’s Already Being Meme’d

Me when i see the trailer for the Dragon Ball Super movie is out pic.twitter.com/OTlTU1nWWl — Your Anime Guy (@YourAnimeGuy) July 19, 2018

‘Incredible’

That

Dragon

Ball

Super

Movie

Looks

Incredible — Steve Yurko @ Home (@SteveYurko) July 19, 2018

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.