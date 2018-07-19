Anime

Fans React to First ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer

Fans have been waiting for the release of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Super movie ever since the […]

By

Fans have been waiting for the release of Toei Animation’s Dragon Ball Super movie ever since the series ended, and the wait got even tougher once it was confirmed that series creator Akira Toriyama was introducing a new version of Broly.

The first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly has just dropped and fans certainly are not disappointed by this first full look.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There was a bit of a dive among fans when the film first introduced its new character design and animation style, and this divide was certainly further exacerbated by the introduction of the popular-to-hate Broly. But those doubts completely faded away.

Teasing brand new characters, fierce battles old and new, and teasing new information about the Saiyan race even after all these years. Read on to see what fans are saying about the first trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Broly and let us know how you feel in the comments!

In Total Awe

EPIC

HYPEDDDDDDDDDDDDD

It’s Gonna Be A Long Wait

Holy Christmas

The ‘Gang’s All Here

It’s Already Being Meme’d

‘Incredible’

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, it’s set to release this December in Japan. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that.

The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama. He’ll be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con, as well.

If you are interested in the anime series itself, Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts