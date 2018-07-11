‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Official Logo

Toei Animation stunned Dragon Ball fans recently when they announced that not only will Broly now officially be series canon with creator Akira Toriyama giving his take on the famous movie villain, but the first Dragon Ball Super film will be all about the Saiyan.

Along with a slick new poster featuring brand new designs for the character, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has unveiled the official logo for the upcoming movie (with an HD version courtesy of Twitter user @PS360HD2).

Let me bless the timeline with this clean Logo right quick pic.twitter.com/XGzFcSIfLd — PS360HD2 (@PS360HD2) July 9, 2018

The first Dragon Ball Super film, now titled Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is set to release this December in Japan, and has released its first trailer. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and has been confirmed to feature a rebooted take on the famous raging Saiyan Broly. This is huge for a number of reasons because not only will the new movie feature a new character design for Broly, but his origins will most likely change according to Toriyama’s wishes.

But fans shouldn’t worry so much as the film aims to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and character designs. Fans will get their first look at the new film during the Dragon Ball North America Tour and San Diego Comic-Con as well. The series will get a major makeover when its first film drops, and fans can thank Naohiro Shintani for that. The beloved animator was brought in by Toei Animation to oversee the movie, and was approved by series creator Akira Toriyama.

