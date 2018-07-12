‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Confirms U.S. Release

Dragon Ball Super is rocketing towards a winter comeback, and it looks like fans outside of Japan won’t be left hanging over the return. After all, Broly will be heading to theaters in North America as such.

Still, fans should know there is going to be a *little* bit of a delay.

Not long ago, Funimation confirmed Dragon Ball Super: Broly will head to theaters in the U.S. and Canada. So far, specific dates have not been announced, but Funimation confirmed its screenings would go down in January 2019.

“”Dragon Ball Super: Broly” is anticipated to release in January 2019,” the company’s statement reads. “The theatrical dates for the film’s run will be announced later.”

Of course, fans will notice there is a gap between the U.S. screenings and the movie’s Japanese premiere. In Japan, the feature is slated to debut on December 14, 2018. There will be a month’s delay between the two premieres, but Funimation will need that time for good reason. After all, the English dub cast of Dragon Ball Super will need to record their parts of the film, and Funimation will need to figure out who will voice Broly.

After all, the character is making a comeback in this feature. Not long ago, Toei Animation confirmed the film will feature the controversial figure, and creator Akira Toriyama put some serious work into rebooting the Saiyan to fit his canon.

“I went ahead and watched the movies from back then, and I felt this could be quite interesting once I rearrange some things. I got right to work trying my hand at a story that incorporates him into the Dragon Ball Super series,” Toriyama wrote a recent statement.

“While keeping in mind Broly’s classic image so as not to disappoint his fans, I updated him and added a new side to his character, and I think this has resulted in a more fascinating Broly”

