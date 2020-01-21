Ultimate Gohan Sketch Imagines Hero’s Dragon Ball Super Comeback

Dragon Ball Super: Broly didn’t just introduce us to brand new versions of the Legendary Super Saiyan and Gogeta who can now access the overwhelming power of Super Saiyan Blue, it is also considering by many to be the greatest Dragon Ball movie ever put to film. While a number of Dragon Ball side characters such as Freeza, Piccolo, and Bardock, a few of the traditional Z Fighters were absent in the battle against Broly. One fan has decided to imagine what it would have looked like if Gohan in his Ultimate, Mystic form had made an appearance.

Gohan has been a big part of the Dragon Ball Super series so far, first appearing as a scholar who could barely maintain the level of Super Saiyan. Realizing that he needed to become more powerful in order to protect his family and the earth, he re-trained under Piccolo in anticipation of the Tournament of Power and learned how to once again access his Mystic transformation that he learned from the Elder Kai. Though he didn’t ultimately win the Tournament of Power, it’s clear that he’s become one of the strongest fighters in the stable of Dragon Ball!

Reddit Artist AbreiPrince shared this re-interpretation of Gohan if he had appeared to assist his father Goku and Vegeta in their fight against the Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly, and his ever expanding power level that threatened to destroy not only our favorite Saiyans, but the earth as well:

Prior to the latest interpretation of Broly, Gohan squared off against the insane Saiyan in both the eighth and tenth movies of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, putting his powers to the test first as a child and then as a teenager. While not defeating Broly himself in the behemoth’s first appearance, Gohan pulled off a victory thanks to a team up with his father and brother, Goten, in Dragon Ball Z: Broly – Second Coming.

What do you think of this brand new interpretation of Gohan were he to appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.