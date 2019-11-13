Dragon Ball Super Artwork Imagines a New, Terrifying Broly Form

Dragon Ball Super did a lot for the franchise upon its release, and the series did so until the very end. With its last release, Dragon Ball Super made new stories canon with its Broly film, and it confirmed the Saiyan is as scary as ever. And thanks to one artist, fans can imagine a terrifying new form for Broly.

Taking to Twitter, a fan-favorite artist known as CELL-MAN shared their take on Broly. The artist, who often does pieces of Dragon Ball, decided to give his take on a new boost that’s perfectly suited for Broly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the post below, the artwork shows Broly in his base form for the most part. The fighter has his shirt ripped off which shows off his scarred torso. Still, the fighter looks downright terrifying given his gaze. Broly has glowing eyes in this shot as his eyes narrow, and his hair is positioned perfectly.

Broly. Wanted to for a calm rage sort of look so here. pic.twitter.com/b9REi9aw1X — CELL-MAN 🐢 (@CELLMANart) November 11, 2019

Of course, a form like this was scene briefly back in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. As the Saiyan continued to fight Goku, he tapped more into his primal rage. The death of his father threw him over the edge, and his transition into Super Saiyan Berserk form began with a look like this. But if Broly could someone distill that outrageous power into something more contained like this, then the fighter would become a major challenger to Goku.

Do you think Broly needs a calmer form…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.