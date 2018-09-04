‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Art Directors Tease its New Worlds

The Dragon Ball franchise is no stranger to wild space adventures, and the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be no different as the film will explore more worlds than just planet Earth.

In a recent interview with the art directors behind the film, Nobohito Sue and Kazuo Ogura, they elaborated on the new worlds the film will explore.

Not only will there be a brand new world, Banpa, full of “large valleys and creature-infested lakes,” there will also be a new look at Planet Vegeta. Sue and Ogura explain that the new version of Vegeta will be going off previous depictions of the planet in the series but with a new sense of scale.

There was a concentrated effort to give each planet their own motif in order to further emphasize how new everything is. That goes for the Earth as well, as the film seeks to explore new environments rarely seen in the series. It’s why the film’s first trailer features a major battle in the arctic, as it’s one of the many choices made to make Dragon Ball Super: Broly feel as unique as possible.

Fans will soon see more of these new planets when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before.

The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”