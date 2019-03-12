‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shows-Off Official Saiyan Close-Ups

Dragon Ball Super: Broly shed a light not only on the new versions of Broly and Gogeta in the series canon, but the film also revealed a whole new side of Planet Vegeta before its destruction.

Many of the Saiyans are only there for a moment, so fans didn’t quite get a good look at their designs. Luckily a full look at the many new characters and devices have been shown off in a new magazine spread.

Character Designs for the Movie Planet Vegeta Saiyans,Freeza Force, Spaceship and Scooter Design (From 2018-2019/December/January Booklet) pic.twitter.com/zYdlC6WBAr — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) March 11, 2019

Character Designs for the Movie(Everyone) Goku, Vegeta, Broly,Paragus,Freeza,Bulma,Piccolo, Beerus,Whis, Trunks,Gotten,Bra,Pilaf Gang (From 2018-2019/December-January Booklet) pic.twitter.com/xL2dSWgBGR — GovetaXV🐉 (@GovetaXV) March 11, 2019

As shared by @GovetaXV on Twitter, fans now have a good, close up look at not only many of the updated Freeza Force character and spaceship designs, but a better look at the new Saiyans revealed in the film. There’s a better look at King Vegeta’s assistant, Goku’s mother Gine, and even younger Nappa and Raditz.

There are also better views at the main characters’ Goku, Vegeta, Broly, and Freeza’s different looks as well. There’s also a good spread of the side characters like Bulma, Whis, Beerus, and Piccolo, and new favorites Cheelai and Lemo. Fans will soon get their chance to see these characters once more when Dragon Ball Super: Broly releases on Blu-ray and DVD in the United States on April 16.

Opening in Japan last December, Funimation officially brought Dragon Ball Super: Broly to the United States on January 16, and the film has earned more that $100 million dollars worldwide. You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here. The film is described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

