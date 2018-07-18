‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals New Paragus Design

Dragon Ball Super: Broly continues to reveal more new character designs, in anticipation of this first Dragon Ball Super movie’s official trailer debut at San Diego Comic-Con! Today we have a first look reveal of what Broly’s father, Paragus, will look like in the canonized reboot of the Legendary Super Saiyan’s origin. Check that out, below:

Dragon Ball Super: Broly new character designs for Broly and Paragus pic.twitter.com/q1LNNmSP4Z — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) July 18, 2018



This promo image for Dragon Ball Super: Broly gives us yet another look at Broly’s base form, and his new Legendary Super Saiyan form, as weel as revealing the first look at this new design for Paragus. Fans are already dissecting the imagery, and drawing some big conclusions about how this new canonized movie will significantly change what we know about Broly.

First up: there continues to be a clear connection between the clothing designs for Broly, Paragus, and the soldiers of Freeza’s army. Both Broly and Paragus are wearing uniforms that match those of high-ranking officers in Freeza’s army, suggesting that the Evil Emperor will be in control of this Berserker Super Saiyan – at some point. Freeza could potentially utilize him as a weapon against Goku and Vegeta, or it could be part of a flashback story, explaining how Broly ended up on the frozen planet where we see him and Goku fighting, in the first Dragon Ball Super: Broly teaser trailer.

The next big talking point is Paragus’ apparent age in this promo photo. Longtime fans know that Dragon Ball lore states that Saiyans retain their youthful appearance for upwards of 80 – 100 years before showing their age, and as some fans point out, this gray-haired Paragus may be the first elderly Saiyan we’ve encountered in the series. It raises question about how long Paragus has been around and/or in Freeza’s service – and what will transpire between Paragus, Broly, and Freeza, to set Broly free of the control module around his neck in base form and send him on a collision course with Goku and Co. If nothing else, fans seem excited by how grizzled and badass Paragus looks – and the subtle little reveal that this elderly Saiyan still has his tail, which could lead to our first “Grandpa Oozaru” transformation!

What do you think about Paragus’ design for Dragon Ball Super: Broly? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in December in Japan, and January 2019 in the US. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.