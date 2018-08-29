‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Shares New Look At Paragus

Dragon Ball fans may think they know Paragus, but they are in for some new lessons. This year, the character will make a canon comeback with Dragon Ball Super‘s big movie, and fans just got a new look at the character that should be familiar.

Recently, Toei Animation did an interview with Naohiro Shintani, the art supervisor of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. It was there fans got a look at a new villain, but the computer monitor Shintani showed off had a picture off to the side. And, as you can see below, it shows off Paragus.

Oh, and he seems to be wearing some impressive short-shorts.

Looks like Paragus to me pic.twitter.com/6WiOujGQpr — GovetaXV (@GovetaXV) August 26, 2018

As you can see, Paragus is seen in this drawing without his formal wear. The Saiyan still has on his armor that covers his chest and torso. His grey hair is as spiky as ever, and Paragus is still rocking his scarf. However, it looks like his skirt is missing. Instead, Paragus’ legs are bare save for his white boots, and his tail is out in full force.

For fans, this look has been seen before in Dragon Ball Z, so it shouldn’t be too surprising. Before Paragus adopts a noble status, he is a simple Saiyan from Planet Vegeta. He wears a standard soldier uniform like all the other Saiyans, and his just so happens to show off his thighs. So, if you want a better look at the design, you can check out Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan to tide you over.

Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January as well, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”