Invincible Season 4: Everything We Know About the Release Date & What Comes Next

Invincible took the world by storm, first in comic form and then through an animated series. The Amazon series was an instant hit, portraying the life and trials of young superhero Mark Grayson. The first season dropped in 2021 and immediately attracted a large audience thanks to a compelling story and high stakes. And while Season 3 has only recently wrapped up, we’re already looking forward to learning everything we can about Season 4. Given the show’s connection to the comics, we all know the story isn’t over, and we can even guess at some of what is to come.

Invincible Season 3 came to a close on March 13, and there are things fans loved about it – and hated. When it comes to the latter, many complaints have to do with the animation quality, especially regarding one scene. We can only hope that the creative team behind the adaptation hears our criticism and reacts accordingly for Season 4.

So, here’s some good news! Season 4 is already underway. While we can precisely pinpoint where they are in production, we have a few key pieces of information that can help to narrow it down. First, co-showrunner Simon Racioppa talked briefly about Season 4’s progress on the Podvincible podcast, revealing that the script for Season 4 was started early in the hopes of getting the ball rolling. From the sounds of it, they hope to utilize the extra time to improve quality across the board, from storytelling and beyond, hopefully including animation.

Next, Actor J.K. Simmons (the voice of Nolan) has already teased that Season 4 is in production. Again, we technically know this, thanks to Racioppa’s statement. We also know, thanks to the official X account, that the voice acting for Season 4 is complete. Admittedly, the same post had a little fun, joking about how the role of Invincible has been cast.

Finally, there’s the obvious—showrunners and Amazon alike have been clear about their goal to get Invincible Season 4 out sometime in 2026. That hasn’t been narrowed down to a month (yet), but all signs indicate they are on track.

What to Expect In Season 4

So, what else is there to know about Invincible Season 4? The same post that gave us an update about progress informed readers that a major antagonist, Thragg, had been cast. Thragg is a Viltrumite, which should have enough clear stakes alone, but there’s a twist. Thragg is the Grand Regent of the Viltrum Empire, and he was born and bred to be the toughest Viltrumite. In a species of terrible fighters, he’s a top dog, which will be a problem for Mark. Before you ask, no – we don’t currently know who will be voicing Thragg, but there are plenty of fan theories about who it might be.

Historically, readers of the comics have had a solid idea of what to expect from each season, but that could change with Season 4. Showrunners have teased that Invincible Season 4 may contain new material following Damien Darkblood. Translation: This material will not come directly from the comics. That’s a big deal for fans who’ve read the entire series, as now they’re facing an opportunity for new surprises from this franchise.

Clancy Brown voices Damien Darkblood, and the character first appears in season one of Invincible. His reappearance in Season 4 shouldn’t be that much of a shock since he’s in the post-credit scene at the conclusion of Season 3. He’s talking to another character voiced by Bruce Campbell, so this is likely connected to Darkblood’s new arc in Season 4.

Season 4’s Content Teases More War on the Horizon

Based on events in the comics, Season 4 will bring back obvious characters like Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, and Sandra Oh. Likewise, it’s fair to assume that many new faces (and voices) in Season 3 will return for new stories in the next season. Then there’s Thragg’s introduction, which will bring with it several essential elements. Thragg’s inclusion confirms that Season 4 will be throwing viewers toward the Viltrumite War, with escalating threats between Mark and Thragg, among other concerns. In other words, we will continue to learn about the Viltrumites, gaining new insight into how they train, rule, and fight.

It’s hard to be certain how much time the Darkblood arc will take from the established content, making it more challenging to predict how much ground will be covered during the impending season. However, we can safely assume that Season 4 will conclude with a dramatic battle, as has been the trend thus far. That leaves only so many options, most focused on ongoing battles against the Viltrumite War. Then again, if anybody can surprise viewers with a finale, it’s Robert Kirkman, so it’s best to wait and see what happens.