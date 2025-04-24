Max Has a Surprising Sci-Fi Action Anime Streaming Hit

Sci-fi and anime are a match made in heaven. Some of the greatest movies and shows the medium has ever seen, including Akira, Ghost in the Shell, Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Trigun, and so many more, are all under the sci-fi banner, and one of Spring 2025’s most promising offerings is continuing that trend. Shinichiro Watanabe has already given audiences one phenomenal sci-fi anime in the aforementioned Cowboy Bebop. But, the beloved director has returned this year to do it again, and his latest series, Lazarus, is getting the recognition it deserves on streaming.

Like Shinichiro Watanabe’s best works (including Bebop, Samurai Champloo, and Space Dandy), Lazarus is another original concept anime. Set several decades in the future, Dr. Skinner has created a miracle painkiller that humanity has embraced. But after disappearing for three years, Dr. Skinner returns to reveal that the drug will soon mutate and kill everyone who took it within 30 days unless someone can find him.

Lazarus Is Another Hit For Shinichiro Watanabe

Three episodes of Lazarus have been released so far, and the series is already getting the fanfare it so strongly deserves. New episodes are released weekly on Adult Swim before being added to the Max streaming app. At the time of writing, Lazarus is currently the 8th most popular show on Max this week. The Last of Us currently dominates the number 1 spot. Lazarus is the only animated series on this week’s top 10, with the list also including live-action series like The White Lotus, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Pitt.

Lazarus has also garnered strong reviews from fans and critics. The series currently holds a 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 21 reviews submitted. Fans are slightly more divided about the show, but the general consensus still leans towards Lazarus being another sci-fi hit. The show holds a 7.59 rating on MyAnimeList.

New Episodes of Lazarus Release Weekly

Lazarus is everything Shinichiro Watanabe fans were expecting from his sci-fi return. The show draws clear inspiration and influence from his past works, most notably Cowboy Bebop — the opening credits for both series are remarkably similar. Watanabe partnered with MAPPA for Lazarus. While his most lauded works came from his past collaborations with Studio Sunrise, Watanabe has worked with MAPPA on a number of occasions, including Terror in Resonance and Kids on the Slope.

But, Lazarus arguably boasts the most impressive action from any of Watanabe’s past works. This comes as a result of his collaboration with John Wick director Chad Stahelski, who worked on Lazarus as an action coordinator for free! The altercations between the Lazarus team and the other groups all searching for Dr. Skinner ooze a stunt performer’s influence, and the incredible opening prison escape was an excellent way to kickstart the sci-fi action anime.

New episodes of Lazarus will be released weekly on Adult Swim and the Max streaming app. With three episodes currently available to stream, the series will run for a total of 13 episodes. Like almost all of Watanabe’s past works, don’t expect a second season.