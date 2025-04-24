Vinland Saga Creator Gives Positive Health Update Following Long Hiatus

Vinland Saga is the third entry in the big three of seinen manga, alongside Berserk and Vagabond. But, while the latter two series remain unfinished (Berserk continuing on with Kouji Mori bearing the torch for creator Kentaro Miura, and Vagabond remaining on indefinite hiatus,), Vinland Saga will soon be coming to an end. The manga is entering its final chapters, but progress on the ending of Thorfinn’s story was recently halted when the latest chapter of the story wasn’t released in time.

Thankfully, Yukimura has given a new update on the next chapter of Vinland Saga and his health, and it’s positive news for himself, the fans, and the future of the series. Vinland Saga was first published by Kodansha back in April 2005, currently running in the Monthly Afternoon magazine. Its ending has been a long time coming, as Yukimura has currently released 218 chapters, which have their fourteenth volume on the way in May. But with the latest update, Vinland Saga may be closer than ever to delivering the final chapters of its historical epic.

Vinland Saga Hits Another Unexpected Hiatus, But Not for Long

The next chapter of Vinland Saga was notably absent from this month’s issue of Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon. Following the unexpected hiatus, Makoto Yukimura took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize to fans for the delay in receiving the next chapter. He assured fans that the delay wasn’t a result of any health concerns, but simply due to failing to hit the deadline.

“I sincerely apologize, in today’s issue of Monthly Afternoon, Vinland Saga is on hiatus,” Yukimura wrote. “I’m truly sorry, especially since it was so close to being finished. It’s not due to any health issues; I’m in good health.” Flexing his self-detrimental style of humor, Makoto Yukimura joked that the hiatus likely comes as a result of a “lack of talent” rather than a loss of good health. “I’m struggling. But I’ll keep doing my best,” he concluded.

The new chapter of Vinland Saga is expected to be released in next month’s issue of Monthly Afternoon. However, this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Yukimura or anyone from Kodansha.

WIT Studio

Vinland Saga Is Coming to an End

The unexpected hiatus comes as a blow to fans who are preparing themselves for the end of Vinland Saga. Makoto Yukimura recently revealed that the planned story for the series only has “a few more” chapters left. Over the 200+ chapters so far, we’ve followed Thorfinn on his journey for vengeance, his time as a slave, his mission to Istanbul, his journey to Vinland, and his quest to establish a land free from war.

With Vinland Saga being such a beloved and long-running series, fans aren’t sure if they’re ready for the story to come to an end. Thankfully, once Yukimura’s manga is complete, we still have the remaining seasons of MAPPA’s anime adaptation, which will let us relive Thorfinn’s journey. Season 3 of Vinland Saga hasn’t officially been announced by the studio yet. But, given the tremendous success of Season 2 and the overall popularity of the series, it is almost guaranteed.

H/T: Makoto Yukimura on X