‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Breaks Records Upon UK, Ireland Opening

The incredible theatrical performance of Dragon Ball Super: Broly continues this week, and the feature-length anime has now broken records in Ireland and the UK.

According to Anime News Network, Dragon Ball Super: Broly has earned a total of £850,000 in the UK and Ireland after being in theaters there for just five days, making in the highest grossing anime film in those countries. In just under a week, Broly has already surpassed your name., Ponyo, and The Wind Rises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That record will likely hold for some time, as screenings of the film are set to continue for at least the rest of this week. As of now, screenings are scheduled through Saturday, February 2nd.

This accomplishment shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who has been following the success of the film since first hitting theaters in Japan back in December.

Just this week, Dragon Ball Super: Broly crossed the $100 million mark globally, easily the highest earner from the entire Dragon Ball franchise. That includes a whopping $28 million haul from North America and $33 million in Japan.

At this point, Broly has shown no signs of slowing down. There are still screenings taking place all across the United States, with no word as to when it will be pulled from the theaters.

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”