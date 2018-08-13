‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Reveals Broly’s Super Saiyan Title

Dragon Ball Super is on the uptick these days, and fans are eating all its updates. In a few months, the series will make a comeback with its first canon film, and it looks like a new promo has confirmed a popular theory about Broly.

So, if you thought the swole Saiyan was on that legendary grind still, you need to think again.

Recently, the official Dragon Ball Super website updated its page for its upcoming film. The refresh provided a slew of character biographies for the leads of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and the famous villain was highlighted as expected. And, thanks to translators, fans learned the exact name Dragon Ball Super: Broly is using for his Super Saiyan form.

According to @Herms98, Broly has dropped his Legendary Super Saiyan status for a different title entirely. “His beefy form is once again labeled ‘Super Saiyan Broly (Full Power).’” This is now the second time the film’s promos have referred to Broly as such, giving fans further confirmation of where the character’s power-up stands.

Of course, the name differs from the one Broly rocked at his debut. When the Saiyan premiered in Dragon Ball Z: Broly — The Legendary Super Saiyan, the villain was said to have a power-up only seen once every 1,000 years. The legendary transformation gave Broly unlimited power but also stripped him of his consciousness. Recently, the Dragon Ball anime revived the form through Kale as the Universe 6 Saiyan revealed her Super Saiyan form was identical to the one Broly used. However, the state was simply referred to as Super Saiyan Berserk, and Broly will carry on that trend in Dragon Ball Super‘s first film.

Fans will be able to learn more about this form and whether these promos are accurate when Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States in January after it goes live in Japan in December. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is described as such:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

So, which of these posters stands as your favorite?