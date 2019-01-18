‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Tragic Secret Behind Super Saiyan Broly

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now out in US theaters, and the reaction from fans is proving to be pretty big. Broly had a major opening night at the American box office, adding to its already record-setting international run. The film is also being cemented as a bonafide milestone, thanks to its retcon of key points in Saiyan history, and stage-setting for major changes to come in the series.

One of the biggest mysteries fans have been wondering about is how this new rebooted version of Broly will have his unique battle power explained within canon. Now that Dragon Ball Super: Broly is out, we know the official answer, as well as what kind of impact it might have on the future.

In this version of Broly’s origin story, Broly and his father Paragus are rescued from a remote planet where they’ve been stranded for decades, and recruited into the Freeza Force by two of its soldiers, Cheelai and Lemo. Freeza immediately brings Broly to Earth, to test his powers against his tow Saiyan nemeses, Goku and Vegeta. The two sides meet in the arctic region, where Broly is let off the leash to do battle.

Ironically this battle is actually the first real fight that Broly has ever been in. Having done only light training with the beasts on the planet he was stranded, Broly knows little about about Saiyan battle power – or its limitless potential. Both Broly and Paragus were absent during Goku and Vegeta’s years of achieving the Super Saiyan legend, and then pushing forward into divine powers like Super Saiyan God and Super Saiyan Blue. Broly proves to be formidable just in his base form, as he’s able to channel the power of a Great Ape through his human form. However, when Goku and Vegeta both make the jump to their SSJ and SSG forms, both Broly and Paragus are bewildered at what they’re seeing.

As the fight continues, Broly starts to get overwhelmed and overpowered by Goku and Vegeta’s SSB forms – but Freeza knows there’s much more power hiding in the wild Saiyan, and he knows exactly how to draw it out. Remembering his first encounter with Super Saiyan Goku, Freeza realizes that Broly needs some tragic inspiration: So he murders Paragus with a laser blast through the heart, and blames it on being collateral damage of Goku and Vegeta’s battle. When Broly sees his dad’s corpse, his power explodes into full-on Super Saiyan form, with the energy raging beyond Broly’s conscious control. The wild Saiyan becomes a living weapon of mass destruction, and it comes down to Goku and Vegeta having to fuse into Gogeta, and make the decision of whether or not to destroy him, in order to save Earth.

