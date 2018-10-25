‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Announces Official Theme Song

Dragon Ball Super: Broly already seems destined to become one of the bigger milestone events in the series, which means it will need some top quality sounds to go along with it’s top-notch visuals and game-changing storyline. Well, now we know the plan for Dragon Ball Super: Broly’s main theme, which will be performed in the film by none other than Japanese pop-star Daichi Miura, and will be titled “Blizzard”!

Daichi Miura will sing the main theme for DBS: Broly, entitled “Blizzard”. Miura will also be at the film’s world premiere in Tokyo on November 14th. //t.co/pueEJbYEcR — Todd Frankenship (@Herms98) October 24, 2018



Along with his various song and albums, Daichi Miura’s credits include doing music and a theme for Kamen Rider Ex-Aid, as well as the Parasyte anime series. That should by him a fair amount of credit with anime fans, as well as the Japanese fanbase, which is probably very familiar with the singer, songwriter, dancer, choreographer.

Some fan reactions on social media are focused on the question of what, exactly, Miura’s theme means in the larger scope of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Miura’s sound tends to come with a lot of emotion, making some fans speculate that Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s theme will be more of a sentimental melody, rather than a booming action-themed track. So far, the marketing for DBS:B has taken both angles of approach; the first trailer was all action sequences set to a roaring orchestra, while trailer 2 was more of a grand overture in the style of a classic movie epic. It remains to be seen which of those two elements Dragon Ball Super: Broly favors more heavily, or if they are perfectly balanced in both the storyline of the film, and its soundtrack.

Finally, for those fans either concerned or disappointed that the classic Dragon Ball Z theme “Head Cha-La” isn’t being used for Dragon Ball Super:Broly’s main theme, there are still rumors that the song is will be used in the movie, in some form or fashion.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. on January 16, 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.