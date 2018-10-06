‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Releases New English Dub Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is undoubtedly the largest film release in the franchise, and it’s definitely a much-anticipated film for those who follow the English dub run of the series.

Along with its recently released Japanese language trailer, now fans get a new look at the film’s English dub coming to the United States January 16.

The newest trailer for the film confirms the return of major characters from the Dragon Ball Z franchise that fans will not be able to wait see get a new interpretation. Along with a new version of Broly and Paragus, fans see a new side of Planet Vegeta and its Saiyans.

Bardock is returning to the franchise, but seems to be getting a different portrayal this time around as the film will adapt the updated origin story in Dragon Ball Minus for Bardock, Goku’s mother Gine, and Goku’s flight to Earth. Along with this updated take on the series’ past, fans can also see a younger Freeza and his father King Cold meet the Saiyans for the first time.

What’s great about the newest trailer is not only will the film provide great new content in terms of huge battles between Goku, Vegeta, Freeza, and Broly, but will also refresh fans about the origins of the series. It’s a nice way to reflect on just how far the series has come since the first Dragon Ball film released in Japan.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th as well, and fans of the English dub are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”

