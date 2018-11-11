‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Teases Base Broly’s Staggering Power

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s new version of the titular Broly has been the subject of fan conversation ever since it was revealed that Akira Toriyama would be bringing him into the series canon officially. But fans have wondered just how strong the new Broly would be.

By the looks of the final full trailer released before the film’s official launch in Japan, Broly in just his base form has a staggering power overwhelming both Goku and Vegeta.

As fans can see in the trailer, Base Broly’s power is strong enough to take a punch straight to the face by Super Saiyan God Vegeta. Broly is seen fighting Super Saiyan Goku with ease before, but this teases that his base level is already stronger than the Super Saiyan God form. This is further emphasized by how Broly rakes Super Saiyan God Goku through an iceberg soon after this as well.

His heightened form is seen even battling evenly against Super Saiyan Blue Goku later in the trailer as well, so it’s staggering to see just how strong he starts off initially. When Broly was introduced into the series the first time (which has been deemed non-canon in the Dragon Ball franchise since then) in Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, his power put him over the strength of Super Saiyan with ease.

In order to achieve that same level of awe in the character’s strength, Broly’s power needs to be adjusted to a new level as Goku and Vegeta are essentially at the level of gods by the time Dragon Ball Super ends. Seeing Broly’s base power at this strength is not surprising given that the film seems to present the character in the same way as his previous film appearances. Now it’s just more impressive to see the character easily fight away Goku and Vegeta with much stronger forms.

But fans know this is just the beginning of Broly’s growth, and they’ll soon see just how strong he’ll get throughout the film when Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially launches in Japan this December. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th, and fans are just waiting to find out which theaters the film will release in. You can read its synopsis below:

“This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called ‘Broly’ who they’ve never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what’s this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix.”