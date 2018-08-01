This ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Artwork Gives Broly The Best Ultra Instinct Makeover

Dragon Ball Super has come a long way since its premiere a few years back. Not only has Son Goku gotten stronger but his forms have as well. In fact, Dragon Ball Super introduced a slew of new power-ups, and one of them is just begging to take on Broly for size.

So, if the anime isn’t ready to make Broly go Ultra Instinct, then fans can get the fighter there on their own.

Over on Deviant Art, an artist by the name rmehedi got fans buzzing when they shared artwork of Broly’s rebooted self. The character is set to star in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the first film of the series, and he will be brought into the canon for real. Now, his sleek design has been given an Ultra Instinct touch-up, and it looks like fans are loving the look.

As you can see here, the full image shows Broly’s berserk form powering up before a range of snowy mountains. The fighter’s eyes can be seen whited out as usual in his Super Saiyan form, but his silver-blue eyebrows are new. His mane has also been given a solid dye job, and Broly’s green-yellow aura has been traded in for an icier one. In this fan-art, Broly has Ultra Instinct’s shroud of blue-purple ki.

Of course, there is no word on whether Broly will ever tap into Ultra Instinct, but the theory is a difficult one to promote. It took Goku awhile to tap into the form during the Tournament of Power, and the hero has yet to master it. Only the top Gods of Destruction can use Ultra Instinct at will, so it seems unlikely that Broly will be able to do the same. But, if he did, then the whole multiverse better watch its back.

So, where do you think Ultra Instinct Broly’s power levels would fall? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll. Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019.