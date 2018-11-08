‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ Trailer Reveals How Broly’s Power Compares to Super Saiyan God

Dragon Ball Super: Broly‘s final trailer has dropped, and it revealed a lot of action-packed footage, showcasing some of the most visually gorgeous, and brutally violent Dragon Ball battles we’ve ever seen. While fans are hyped about many moments from the trailer, there was one that has sparked a lot of debate: the scenes of Super Saiyan God Goku and Vegeta going up against Broly!.

As you can see in the trailer above, Dragon Ball Super: Broly is going to make one thing quickly clear to fans: Super Saiyan God doesn’t compare to Broly’s power – at all!

In the trailer, we see Super Saiyan God Vegeta attack Broly in his base form with a full-throttle punch to the face, only to have Broly stare back at him like, “What was that?” Broly’s counterpunch to SSG Vegeta is spliced together with a scene of a massive explosion; whether that’s the effect of base form Broly’s power or not, we know Vegeta is going to be feeling it when it takes that blow.

The more telling scene is one in which base form Broly is running along with SSG Goku in his grip. Broly takes Goku’s head, slams it into a the wall of a glacier, and proceeds to drag it along the entire length of the glacier, which appears to be extremely painful for Goku.

What must be noted here is that these sequences of Broly thrashing are taking place in the first act of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, as it’s already been confirmed that the film starts with the Freeza Force arriving on earth to find the Dragon balls with Broly in tow, and that search leads them to the Arctic. Goku and Vegeta sense the massive aura of Broly and intercept him in the Arctic region, which is where this massive battle then takes place. In other words: this is Broly just getting started.

That brings us to the other detail of note: Broly’s power in his base form is already greater than what both Goku and Vegta are capable of in Super Saiyan God form. That’s a scary thing to think about, given that we already know the film will see Broly tap into an “Ultimate Super Saiyan” transformation, which changes him into his blond swollen berserker form, with a green aura that’s the size of a nuclear blast. That raises big questions about what it will take for Goku and Vegeta to beat Broly – which is why that Super Saiyan Blue Gogeta debut is still a big possibility for the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly will hit Japanese theaters in December, and is expected to arrive in the U.S. around mid-January 2019. Dragon Ball Super is currently airing its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. ET. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete and available to stream on Funimation, VRV and Crunchyroll.