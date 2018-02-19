‘Dragon Ball Super’ Brings Back Bulma, Cabba In Touching Cameo

Vegeta has had many great moments in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, but his final stand against Jiren definitely earns its spot in that list. Not only did it serve as a great showing for the character, it was also heartbreaking given how far he’s come.

When he was on the verge of being eliminated by Jiren, Vegeta flashed back to his favorite moments with Bulma, Trunks, and Cabba and that gave him enough energy for one last Final Flash.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Buying Goku time after Android 17 self-destructed, Vegeta stood tall against Jiren. Although he didn’t even have enough energy to transform into a Super Saiyan, he still fought hard. But Jiren pushed him away at every turn, and nearly eliminated him from the Tournament of Power. As he clung to a piece a rubble, he has a flash back to his first moments with Cabba as he teaches him about Saiyan pride during the battle with Universe 6, and his promise to resurrect Universe 6 with his wish. Then remembers the time he spent with Bulma and Trunks, and the time he held Bulla for the first time.

But Jiren still beats him down one more time. As Vegeta ends up unconscious, he begins to hear Bulma’s voice telling him to get up. She asks what he’s doing, and Vegeta says she should let him sleep. He then remembers he last words to him, “We’re counting on you everyone!” as he brings himself to his feet one more time.

Although he mustered enough energy for one Final Flash thanks to Bulma’s encouragement, it still wasn’t enough to defeat Jiren and he was eliminated from the Tournament of Power.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.