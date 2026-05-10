Netflix’s One Piece Remake Has Exciting Update For Fans in June

As one of the longest-running series of all time, One Piece is known for a vast and expansive world with countless characters. The story only keeps getting better as it continues, while exploring the layers of mysteries surrounding the characters and the forgotten past. The manga began serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine by Shueisha in 1997 and eventually became the best-selling series of all time with over 600 million copies in circulation worldwide. The story has long since entered its Final Saga, but it’s still far from over, as the Elbaph Arc only made its debut in the anime last month.





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