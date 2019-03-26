‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reintroduces Bulma’s Older Sister

Dragon Ball fans have met all sorts of characters over the years, and there are some who have been lost to time. Characters like Launch were straight-up ignored by creator Akira Toriyama beyond a certain point, and the same could have been said about Bulma’s sister…

That is, until now.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super set out with a brand-new arc, and the story has been hard on the Saiyans thus far. Goku and Vegeta are getting their butts kicked by a magical new villain named Moro, and their families are none too happy.

Upset with her husband’s absence, Bulma decides to take things into her own hands. The heroine heads out to space with Mr. Satan in tow. She is livid that Vegeta was kidnapped by the Galactic Patrol without warning. So, she turns to her older sister to find a way to speak with the space force.

“[We’re going to] my big sister’s place,” Bulma tells Mr. Satan. “She’s got a communicator that can get us in touch with Jaco.”

It doesn’t take long for fans to see Tights once Bulma begins berating Jaco. The woman looks much older than she did back in the anime, and her cropped hair is very similar to the style Bulma rocks. Tights is seen playing with Bulla while Mr. Satan makes funny faces, and fans are glad to see the girl doing well.

After all, it has been some time since fans saw the girl. Tights is the eldest daughter of Dr. Brief and Mrs. Brief. She was introduced during the Jaco the Galactic Patrolman arc and briefly referenced with during the Universe 6 anime arc. Now, the heroine is back, and fans are glad to see Tights is doing alright.

