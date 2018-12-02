‘Dragon Ball Super’ Debuts Caulifla’s English Dub Voice

Dragon Ball Super has kicked off the Universe Survival arc, and now that the Tournament of Power is drawing closer, one character fans have been wanting to see in the English dub is Universe 6’s Caulifla.

The powerful Universe 6 Saiyan made her fully voiced debut in the latest episode of the series, and now fans have an idea of what actress Elizabeth Maxwell will be bringing to the role.

Although the English dub portrayals Caulifla and her shy sister Kale (who is seen, but not heard this episode) were first teased in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, this is the first instance of the character in the anime series. Caulifla gained a lot of notoriety from fans who had followed the original Japanese release of the series, and there’s no doubt it will be the same for fans watching the series on Toonami.

In her dub debut (as captured by @xIvanRamirezx on Twitter), Caulifla is seen rejecting Cabba’s suggestion to join the Universe 6 team for the Tournament of Power. Though her brother vouches for her strength and that the fate of the universe is on the line, she has no interest in such things. But like the Saiyans of Universe 7, her interest in the Tournament of Power is piqued when Cabba suggests that she can reach a new level of strength.

When she sees Cabba’s Super Saiyan form, she asks Cabba how he did it and he offers to teach her. She’s still not completely entering the tournament just yet, but she realizes that she won’t be reaching a new power as long as she stays in her current place just running a gang of less powerful folks.

This is just a hint of what she’ll bring to the series, and soon fans of the English dub will see just why she has become such a popular character among fans. Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

You can catch up with the English dub pretty easily too. The first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim.