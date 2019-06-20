Dragon Ball Super Chapter 49 Now Available

Dragon Ball Super is one of the most-anticipated series in the world of manga. With the anime on a break, fans are waiting every month for Shueisha to put out more manga updates, so we have got good news for fans!

Yes, the time has come. A brand-new chapter of Dragon Ball Super is here, and it is one fans won’t want to miss.

Thanks to Viz Media, chapter 49 is here, and it begins with a tense opening. New Namek is under attack by Moro, and the magical villain is ready to suck the life from the planet. It falls to Goku, Vegeta, and Buu to knock Moro off his perch. But by the chapter’s end, the trio remember something about the baddie they should not have forgotten.

For those a bit behind on Dragon Ball Super, the manga is continuing on from where its TV anime ended. The Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc began earlier this year after the manga finished its take on the Tournament of Power. This on-going arc takes place after the event of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and it brought Buu back in a big way.

Remember how the big guy fell asleep just before the Tournament ended? As you may remember, Buu fell into hibernation before he could represent Universe 7 at the fight, but the character was needed this arc. An ancient wizard name Moro managed to escape custody under the Galactic Patrol’s watch, and they need Buu to get him back. After all, the only person who ever beat Buu was the Grand Supreme Kai, and Buu absorbed the bubbly deity way back in Dragon Ball Z.

