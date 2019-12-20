New Boruto, Dragon Ball Super Chapters Now Available

The day has come. Viz Media has released the latest chapters of Dragon Ball Super and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, with the anime protagonists journeying through very different times of their lives, conflict springing up all around them. With the battle against Moro about to begin once again in Dragon Ball with Vegeta and Goku finishing their individual training sessions, and the new Team 7 rallying against the fiendish Boro of the Kara organization, these latest installments are packed to the brim with action and certainly worth your time!

Viz Media is offering both of these series’ latest three chapters completely for free, and you can find Dragon Ball Super’s manga at the link here and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ manga at the link here. If you wanted to read through the back catalog for each series, there’s a subscription available for $1.99 a month too for these two series and the rest of Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump offerings.

In Dragon Ball Super, Vegeta is given an insane power up following his training on the planet of Yardrat, dispatching some of Moro’s goons. Meanwhile, the true identity of Merus, the powerful Galactic Patrolman who has been training Goku, has been revealed!

In Boruto, the son of the Seventh Hokage leads Team 7 against the powerful Boro, attempting to release Naruto from the seal that Jigen had placed him in following their titanic tussle.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

As for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the sequel is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017.