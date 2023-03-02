Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Blu-ray Is 46% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a huge turning point for the Shonen series with Gohan and Piccolo taking center stage over from Goku and Vegeta and the Red Ribbon Army returning in a new form. It was also the top grossing film for the franchise to date from Japan's perspective. In other words, it's a film that deserves to be in any anime fan's collection, and your chance to own it on Blu-ray is coming up fast on March 14th. A the time of writing, the Blu-ray / DVD edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Walmart for $19.96, which is 46% off the list price.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently the #1 selling Blu-ray on Amazon right now, so it's clear that fans are excited about the release. If you prefer, you can also grab the movie in digital form here on Amazon (Subs) / and here on Amazon (Dubs) for $14.99. Special features for the release include:

2022 Special Video

Trailers

Promo Videos

From the official description: "Descendants of the Red Ribbon Army's sinister leaders have renewed their quest for world domination. As their two ultra-powerful androids seek their own brand of justice against Earth's heroes, Piccolo and Gohan must push their powers to new limits!"

The manga is making ready to retell the story that erupted in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the previous arc focusing on the events that came before it, focusing on Goten and Trunks patrolling the streets as the new crime fighters on the block while juggling their duties as high school students. With the sons of Goku and Vegeta fighting against Dr. Hedo's androids that came before the arrival of Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and Cell Max, the Shonen series hasn't confirmed if it will be making changes from the Super Hero story for the manga, though Comicbook.com will certainly report on any differences between the two.