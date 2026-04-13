Dragon Ball Super Confirms Release Date for Next Anime Update

Dragon Ball Super is set to make its highly anticipated return to screens later this year with a new anime, and the franchise has confirmed when fans will be getting the next major update on how it’s all coming along so far. Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for a massive comeback after the TV anime series ended its run eight years ago, and fans are finally going to see that in action later this year. The franchise has some big plans for the future with new anime releases, but there are still many questions about it all.

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Dragon Ball’s official website has revealed its planned lineup of reveals and announcements as part of DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2026 later this month, and confirmed that the April 18-19th weekend is going to be a big deal as it will also feature a new update about the now in the works Dragon Ball Super remake anime, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, as part of a panel that will be taking place on April 19th.

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The official Dragon Ball website confirms that the Dragon Ball Super: Beerus update panel will be taking place on April 19th, and will actually be streaming live (in English) with the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 YouTube channel. Fans will be able to tune into the panel as part of the weekend’s wider offering of events, but it’s yet to be revealed what kind of update this could actually be. If we are lucky, it could be the reveal of more of the new remake in motion as we have yet to see how much it has actually been enhanced compared to the original.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut this Fall, but has yet to confirm a release date as of this time. There’s a good chance this new update could give fans an actual release date as well, so fans are going to want to keep a close eye on what could be coming next. But there are other details still being kept under wraps such as its potential episode count that could also be revealed with this next update. Either way, we’re getting one important step closer to its release.

What’s New With Dragon Ball Super: Beerus?

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has been teased to be an “enhanced” version of the Battle of Gods arc seen in the original TV anime release, and will feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” Which does sound like a full overhaul, and that could be a good sign for the future. But that’s far from everything.

While this new panel is likely going to only focus on Dragon Ball Super: Beerus since it’s so close to its release, Dragon Ball Super has much bigger plans with a brand new anime for the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc from the manga. Dragon Ball Super: The Galactic Patrol has yet to confirm any release window details as of this time, but it’s going to be a brand new anime with a story many fans likely might not have read in the manga.

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