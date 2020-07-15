Dragon Ball Super Sneak-Peek Teases Moro's Game-Changing New Power

✖

Dragon Ball Super's newest chapter is only a few days away, and a sneak-peek into Chapter 62 of the series gives us our first glimpse at Planet Eater Moro's game-changing new power. When Vegeta debuted his Forced Spirit Fission technique that he learned on Yardrat in the previous chapter of the series, it actually managed to knock Moro down a few pegs. Reducing him to his weaker state before absorbing the life and ki of several planets throughout the universe, Moro resorted to devouring Android Seven-Three as his backup plan and unleashing a new form.

This new form not only significantly increased his power to the point where Vegeta felt like he was underpowered already, but new rough draft pages from Chapter 62 of the series (as shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) revealed another key aspect of Moro's new form. Not only does Moro have a controversial new look, but he has access to Seven-Three's power apparently.

Beware of spoilers from here on out! According to these rough draft pages of the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, after devouring Seven-Three Moro now has the killer android's ability to copy the techniques of others. Not only that, but Moro will be copying Vegeta's abilities as well and even uses his strongest attack against him! You can see it for yourself below:

Moro confirms that 73's power has been added to his power. Vegeta gets mad and wants to beat him down, but he's powerless against Moro. Moro grabs Vegeta's neck from behind and uses 73's ability to copy his techniques and launches a Big Bang Attack on Vegeta!#DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/xoZfuP9YXD — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 13, 2020

Before eating Seven-Three, Moro announced that it was his backup plan that he had in place should things go awry. It initially seemed like he had planned to just transform into a powerful new figure, but he had the copy abilities in mind instead. But how do you think this will factor into the rest of the fight?

What do you think of Moro's game-changing new ability in Dragon Ball Super's next chapter? Do you think Vegeta will have a counter for this new ability that he has yet to reveal? Will Moro's new copy ability mean Goku and Vegeta will lose against him yet again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

