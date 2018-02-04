‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Made An Unexpected Vegeta Throwback

Warning! Spoilers for Episode 126 of Dragon Ball Super below!

Vegeta has had a great string of episodes in Dragon Ball Super‘s Tournament of Power, as many of the Universal Survival arc’s best moments come from Vegeta‘s involvement. It’s been especially great at showing his character growth as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This becomes especially true when the series brings back a major moment of growth for Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z, his sacrificing himself in order to defeat Majin Buu.

As the newly crowned God of Destruction Toppo proves himself to be a challenge, especially after he splits up Goku and Vegeta and fights Vegeta specifically. As Toppo aims to destroy the arena in order to eliminate Vegeta (after Vegeta gets the better of him), Vegeta decides to counter his with his own power.

Hearing about how Toppo’s new transformation came about when he discarded everything important to him, Vegeta flashes back to everything he loves like Bulma, Trunks, Bulla, and how important Universe 6’s Cabba is to him. Hating the idea of casting aside those things angers his pride, and he vows to launch an attack Toppo would not be able to destroy.

Vegeta then builds up an attack that Piccolo immediately recognizes. It’s the attack Majin Vegeta used to temporarily defeat Majin Buu, but killed himself in the process. After a flashback to this emotional scene (where Vegeta used the attack for the very same reason he does in the Super episode), Vegeta is able to overwhelm Toppo, deflect his godly destruction power, and eliminate him from the Tournament.

But unlike the first time he used the attack, Vegeta is still standing. Even with the power of Super Saiyan Blue and beyond, Vegeta’s now become strong enough to withstand the attack that killed him years before.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.