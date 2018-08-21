Did ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Really Make a Drug Reference?

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super sent out Goku and Krillin in search of a magical herb, leading to hallucinogenic battles and fans can’t help but think it’s the series making a sly drug reference.

Although it was one of the most intense episodes for Krillin, fans couldn’t quite get around the vague hints at drug use the episode may or may not have had there intentionally.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Master Roshi sent Goku and Krillin into a special forest in search of a magical herb that he needs. He doesn’t specify what it’s going to be used for, but this already had many fans’ imaginations running wild. The situation had even more hilarious implications as the search for the magical herb led to Goku and Krillin having odd hallucinations as a result of the search.

In this forest, which is later revealed to be a mystical forest known as the “Forest of Death,” Krillin and Goku fought off visions of their past Dragon Ball Z foes like Freeza, Cell, and Majin Buu. This fight may or may not have been a hallucination in general, as the both of them seemed to be taking physical damage during the fight but there is an isn’t evidence to support this.

Regardless of the thinly veiled drug references, the episode was a tripply experience otherwise as Krillin needed to overcome his inner struggles and literal past demons in order to become a stronger person and fighter.

Master Roshi sent him on a legitimate vision quest, and it’s sort of the quest you’d see someone go on after a night of partying with peyote. Same with Krillin’s new lease on life, as well. But at the end of the day, fans learn the herb is meaningless as all Roshi does is eat it at the end of the episode.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the “Future Trunks” arc.