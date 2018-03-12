‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sets Up Zeno’s Return

The latest episode of Dragon Ball Super Dub series saw the mystery of Goku Black and Zamasu’s connection deepen, as Whis, Lord Beerus and Goku tried to reconcile the dangling loose ends in the theory that Black and Zamasu have similar-but-not-identical energies. The end of the episode saw Whis and Beerus return to Beerus’ castle for a hearty meal – only to get a shocking call!

As the two divine figures are shocked to learn, Grand Zeno is once again taking an interest in the affairs of mortals – and one mortal in particular. Grand Zeno tells Beerus and Whis that he wants to meet with Goku!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Judging from Beerus and Whis’ dramatic reaction, this is a pretty unprecedented request – and after seeing Goku’s off-the-cuff style in his last meeting with Zeno, no doubt the destroyer and angel are nervous that all of existence could hang upon this meeting between Goku and Zeno.

So why does Zeno want to speak with Goku, exactly? Read on below for the explanation. WARNING – Major Dragon Ball Super Dub Spoilers follow!

*

Dragon Ball Super Dub Goku/Zeno Spoilers

As fans of the Dragon Ball Super Japanese and Sub series already know, this visit between Goku and Grand Zeno is used as a temporary red herring, which will grow into a bigger plot development at the end of the “Future Trunks Saga.”

After a lot of deliberation, Beerus and Whis decide to bring Goku to Zeno, even though they’re worried that Goku’s behavior could get their universe erased. When they finally get there, it’s revealed that Zeno was just hoping for a playmate to keep him company, and wanted Goku for the job. Goku and (a very relieved) Beerus and Whis all depart, but not before Grand Zeno gives Goku a button that can be used to summon him whenever Goku needs him.

That button turns out to be a critical tool to saving the day, when when Goku Black and Future Zamasu transform into an Infinity Zamasu, whose energy corrupts all of Future Trunks’ world. When all seems lost, Goku finds the button Zeno gave him and uses it to summon the universal lord to his side. Zeno then eliminates Infinite Zamasu and all of Future Trunks’ world from existence, ending the threat.

*****

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.