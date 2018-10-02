‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Goku’s Brand-New Beef

Dragon Ball Super is down to pit Son Goku against anyone, and it looks like the Saiyan has a brand-new beef cooking up on Toonami. After all, the latest dub episode for Dragon Ball Super has gone live, and it seems an unfamiliar face throw the gauntlet down at Goku.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super shared its dubbed take on episode 81, and it is there fans meet a character known as Top (or Toppo). The bulky fighter hails from Universe 11, and it seems the heroic fighter isn’t a fan of Goku — not one bit.

After the Saiyan wins his exhibition match against Bergamo, Top decides it is time he faced Goku one-on-one. The cloaked man jumps down to challenge Goku, and he makes sure the Saiyan knows the consequences of fighting dirty.

“I warn you. If you fight without honor, then my righteous fists will be your ruin,” Top says.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Goku to figure out what is happening here. Just as Bergamo seeded earlier, Top has brought into the idea that Goku is the villain of the Tournament of Power. The Universe 9 fighter told the multiverse they wouldn’t be fighting for their homes’ survival if it was not for Goku, and Top says it is his job to take on villains such as Goku.

“I’ve made many a solemn vow in my day to fight evildoers wherever they are,” the spandex-clad man continues.

While Top’s boisterous attitude may rub fans the wrong way, fans who have seen Dragon Ball Super’s subs know he isn’t someone to laugh at. The fighter is over-the-top, but he is set to become his universe’s next God of Destruction. His power is on par with guys like Beerus, and Goku will find out soon enough what it is like to embrace that kind of fighter as a rival.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.