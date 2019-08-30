Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Toppo’s Diving Rampage

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub is heating up as the Tournament of Power has officially come down to the wire. Now that the seventh universe is down to its final four members, there’s still no end to the fight in sight as they now have to contend with the two most powerful members of the eleventh universe. While it seemed like Top was already a strong foe considering he’s the one who got the upper hand on Goku during the preliminaries, he reached a whole new pinnacle of strength in the last episode.

After Top was revealed to be a candidate for a Destroyer in the eleventh universe, he tapped into that power and put a hearty beat down on Freeza. But now Android 17 is stuck trying to survive as the next episode coming to Toonami teases a major Destroyer rampage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview for the episode sort of treads familiar ground a bit as it reminds fans of just how thoroughly Top defeated Freeza in the previous episode, and how much Android 17 is going to have to work in order to actually win at the end of the day. Due to Top tapping into his Destroyer powers, he’s now able to wrap himself in the Hakai technique and now has a complete shield that erases everything that touches it with ease.

Android 17 seemed to find a hole in his defenses, but it’s clear that Top will take a lot more than just a good plan in order to take down. But as the Tournament of Power ramps up in its final minutes, there’s still a long way to go for the seventh universe to clench victory at the end of it all.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and Episode 126 will officially premiere on Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 PM EST. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media as well, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Dragon Ball Super is still the current lead of the block as a whole, and the Toonami line-up for Saturday, August 31st (in EST) is as follows: