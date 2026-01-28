Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Confirms Release Date & Time for Episode 5 (First Look Revealed)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is readying to make its way into the Culling Game, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with a new preview for Episode 5. Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 kicked off its run this year with a special double episode premiere featuring Yuji Itadori and the surviving Jujutsu Sorcerers trying to recover after all of the chaos of the Shibuya Incident. But then they realized this was just the beginning of a much larger plan is Kenjaku is planning to gather all of this new Cursed Energy in one area.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen is now spending its episodes seeing Yuji and the others properly preparing to entering the Culling Game tournament itself, but they’ll first need to track down a powerful ally. Yuji and Megumi were tasked with hunting down the mysterious missing student Kinji Hakari (who has only been referred to briefly in the anime prior) who Yuta said was someone who potentially could even be stronger than him, and that’s teased with the first look at Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5. Check it out below.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 Episode 5 will be making its debut on Thursday, January 29th, and will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll at 8:30AM PT outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, India, and Southeast Asia. The anime is coming off of one of its biggest episodes in quite a while, so there’s a hope that it’s going to be able to somehow keep that energy going or face a backlash from fans after such heights.

It’s what happened with the third episode of the season as after Jujutsu Kaisen’s impressive double episode debut, the series had to slow down for a bit to actually lay out the story for this next major arc. The Culling Game is filled with a ton of complicated rules in order to set up its death game, and fans hated seeing all of this so much that it resulted in one of the lowest rated episodes of the series to date. That’s unfortunately the same kind of case for this episode.

What’s Next for the Culling Game?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 has yet to actually start the Culling Game itself, and that’s going to be showing off soon enough as Yuji and the others finish their preparations. This also means we’re going to be seeing more allies and foes introduced before jumping into the fights, but from then on it’s pure chaos. So fans will just need to wait patiently before getting into this next major action set piece, and hopefully will respect the emotional flow as much as the action.

The preview for the episode also reveals a new look at Panda as he will also be facing a major change in his life heading into the Culling Game, and it’s going to be something that fans might not be ready for as this next season ushers in a whole new wave of death and despair before even getting into the madness of the tournament itself.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!