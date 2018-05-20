‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 64 Recap With Spoilers

On the last episode of Dragon Ball Super, the final confrontation began as Goku and Vegeta arrived back in the future and began their battle against Goku Black and Zamasu with no one able to escape.

Episode 64 begins with Vegeta once again getting the upper hand on Goku Black, just as he had done the episode prior, and Goku is keeping Zamasu separated by fighting him himself. Before Goku Black is able to gloat about his strength, Vegeta interrupts him by blasting him away.

Saying that Vegeta tapped into his anger in order to get stronger, Goku Black now knows how to increase his own power with the anger he’s feeling toward mortals. He then sticks his ki blade into his hand, and pulls out a large and deadly ki scythe stating that the strength of his anger is superior.

Vegeta is able to dodge Black’s first attack, but it’s quickly revealed to be far deadlier as it rips a space in between the dimensions that not even Goku Black knows what it is. Both he and Zamasu then celebrate how much stronger they have become as Gods. The fight between the two pairs resumes once more as their clashes rock the ground around them.

Bulma then worries whether or not she’ll be able to fix the Evil Containment Jar in time as the situation grew more dire and now Trunks needs to learn the Evil Containment Wave himself. Vegeta and Goku are currently fighting a group of Goku Black clones that keep regenerating themselves with the power from Black’s scythe slice into the dimension.

Just then, Zamasu is speeding to where Trunks, Bulma, and Mai are. Goku can’t instant transmission to their side thanks to an inability to pinpoint their energy as the energy all around them is out of whack. Future Trunks can’t quite seem to learn the technique, until Bulma shows him a recording of Piccolo using the technique.

Trunks is still worried about learning the technique, so Bulma decides to distract Zamasu herself in order to buy time for them. She does so by flirting with Zamasu and laying on the charm hilariously thick. Though of course it has no effect and Zamasu has grabbed her in much the same way as Future Bulma when she died.

Trunks is enraged to see her tossed to the side, unconscious, and reaches Super Saiyan Rage again as Mai preps the jar. Then, Trunks is able to successfully use the Evil Containment Wave on Zamasu and seals him within the Evil Containment Jar. Bulma appears to be fine, but says she was scared.

Unfortunately for them, Goku had forgotten the sealing paper amulet with Master Roshi in the past and Trunks, Bulma, and Mai are unable to contain Zamasu inside. Black, sensing the fluctuations in Zamasu’s energy goes to his side. Zamasu then tells Black that if they don’t be careful, their plan will crumble.

Then as the two agree that the time is right, Zamasu swaps the ear his Potara is on and the two of them fuse together. Then their final Fused Zamasu form is far more fearsome than anyone has predicted, and has a completely new aura as the episode comes to a close.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on Funimation, VRV, and Crunchyroll.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 52 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 52 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the current TV airings of the “Future Trunks” arc.