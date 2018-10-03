‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Preview Sees A New Challenger Take on Goku

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub has ended the Zeno Expo match, but before the official Tournament of Power begins it seems Goku’s going to have to deal with a sudden challenger from Universe 11, Top.

After declaring Goku was an evil-doer, Universe 11’s Top jumps down in order to punish evil as he usually does. The preview for the next episode certainly paints him as an intimidating figure.

Universe 11’s Top introduced himself at the end of the last episode as one of the Pride Troopers, an elite force of heroes that deals with the evils of his universe. When Universe 9’s Bergamo swayed the other universes into blaming Goku for the Tournament of Power, Top decides to take Goku’s destruction into his own hands and challenges Goku to a fight.

Although the preview for the next episode doesn’t reveal too much about the resulting fight, Top has an interesting aura around him that looks much different than fans have seen from any of the foes in Universe 7. Goku’s Super Saiyan form seems to be struggling as well, but that’s probably because Goku is holding himself back as well.

Universe 9 was already a tough foe for Goku and the others to defeat, and things are going to get even tougher as Goku will have to contend with Top and the other members of Universe 11 in a giant battle royale in order to save Universe 7 from erasure. If Top’s power is indicative of how strong Universe 11 is, then Goku and the others will have their work cut out for them.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The manga currently can be read for free thanks to Viz Media.

If you want to catch up with the English dub, the first 65 episodes of Dragon Ball Super are now available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and available to purchase on Amazon Video as well. The 65 episodes span the full range of what has aired in the North America and covers the “Battle of Gods” arc, “Revival of F” arc, the “Universe 6” arc, and bringing the series right up to the climax of the “Future Trunks” arc. The series is also currently airing reruns weeknights on Adult Swim