‘Dragon Ball Super’ Dub Episode 98 Recap With Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super‘s English dub run has finally kicked off the much anticipated Tournament of Power on Toonami, and fans have been anxious to see how the battle royal would develop over its first few minutes.

Read on to catch up with the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super on Toonami!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Universe 9 celebrates the fact that Goku was nearly knocked out so soon, and now the Universe 9 warriors have surrounded him. Goku’s excited to fight them and Bergamo again. Whis explains that Goku isn’t using Super Saiyan Blue right off the bat in order to pace himself and keep his stamina. When up against the Trio of Danger, Beerus tells Goku not to go all out against them. They prepare to launch their attack, and all charge at Goku. Goku protects himself with a thin barrier (a move he came up with Gohan’s help) to fight against the poison using Lavender. Freeza notes how much fun Goku is having in the fight against them and vows to have some fun as his own. He brings down one unsuspecting fighter and makes it his plaything. Goku, meanwhile, is still struggling against the Trio of Danger’s teamwork which is a continuous attack from all directions from all three. Caught in the “Dangers’ Triangle,” Goku is unable to find an opening to take out the three as they keep pelting him with attacks. Vegeta soon flies in to help Gokunandtells him that he’ll take them on in his stead. But Goku’s not about to do so. Universe 9’s Supreme Kai orders the entire Universe 9 squad to close in on Goku and Vegeta in order to eliminate them. Whis says if they worked together, the enemies wouldn’t be a problem. But he can’t imagine them working together. This is proven when Vegeta automatically rejects working with Goku. They manage to stop the formation of a second Dangers’ Triangle, but Vegeta has a hard time against the fighters. He and Goku have become separated, and keep getting knocked back by Universe 9’s efforts which include a dragon warrior with armor skin. An ice warrior soon freezes Vegeta’s right hand, but when the warriors go in for their attack, Vegeta dodges out of the way and counters. Goku goes Super Saiyan for a brief second, and they knock out three of Universe 9’s warriors soon after. Vegeta and Goku both jumped on the brief window for victory. Vegeta’s soon wrapped in a Universe 9 warrior’s thread, but he goes Super Saiyan to break free. He then eliminates two more fighters, and Android 18 and Freeza eliminate two more. Leaving Universe 9 with only the Trio of Danger. They try and use a beam attack combining all of their power, but Goku and Vegeta transform into Super Saiyan Blue and counter with a Final Flash and Kamehameha Wave. The Trio of Danger is defeated, and Universe 9 has lost all ten of their fighters. With every fighter eliminated from the Tournament of Power, Grand Minister declares they will be erased and soon after the Omni-Kings erase their entire universe without a second thought. Whis confirms that Universe 9 is nowhere to be found.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is currently in theaters as well.

If you wanted to catch up with the English dub of the series, there’s actually a pretty nifty way to do so. You can currently stream the first 91 episodes of the dub on FunimationNOW, which brings the series from the beginning all the way to when the the universes began gathering their fighters for the Tournament of Power. It’s not too far off from where the Toonami run of the series is at currently.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!