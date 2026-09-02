Major Shonen Jump Revival Confirms Early Release Date With Crunchyroll’s Big Screen Plans

A major Shonen Jump series is getting a new anime revival 16 years after it originally came to an end, and Crunchyroll has confirmed an early release date for the new series premiere with plans to bring it to the big screen. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching as the final few episodes of the various Summer anime releases are now gearing up to air, and that means it’s time to get ready for the next major batch of premieres. And some of these anime have had fans waiting for over a decade.

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That’s the case for Toshiaki Iwashiro’s Psyren, which was cancelled with Shonen Jump back in 2010. Now the series is coming back with its very own anime adaptation after 16 long years, and Crunchyroll is helping fans to see it even sooner with a special Crunchyroll Anime Nights Sneak Peek screening event coming later this month that will see its premiere making its debut early on the big screen together with some of the most anticipated new premieres of the Fall 2026 slate.

Crunchyroll Anime Nights to Feature Early Psyren Premiere

©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment has been hosting a monthly Crunchyroll Anime Nights initiative where they have been bringing limited and special anime releases to the big screen for new screening events. The next Crunchyroll Anime Nights SNEAK PEEK has been confirmed to be coming to select theaters in the United States and Canada for a very limited time on September 21st (with tickets now on sale), and it’s going to feature a select roster of brand new premieres that Crunchyroll has slated for October as part of their Fall 2026 schedule of planned releases.

Psyren is going to be headlining the premiere for this upcoming screening event that will also be including early premiere screenings for Black Clover Season 2, OVERGEARED, Firefly Wedding, and The Vermillion Mask. These premieres will be featuring Japanese language audio with English subtitles, and comes before each of these shows have yet to confirm proper release dates as of this time. So that means this is going to be the first confirmed opportunity that fans will have to see these shows before they have even nailed down a release.

Psyren Finally Gets an Anime After 16 Years

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Psyren was cancelled in Shonen Jump back in 2010 after 100 chapters, but the franchise is coming to screens with its official anime adaptation after 16 long years. Touted as being a complete adaptation of the original manga series, it’s a Shonen Jump revival that quite a few fans have been keeping an eye on. Series creator Toshiaki Iwashiro has been heavily involved with the new anime adaptation, and thus is teasing it’s going to be the fullest version of that story. But it’s yet to be revealed what that all means.

Psyren has yet to confirm how many episodes it’s going to be sticking around for, but these Shonen Jump revivals have marked an interesting turning point for the anime world. If these shows like Black Torch (now releasing new episodes this Summer) manage to make waves with a new generation of fans who weren’t aware of them before, there’s a potential to see them return with even more in the future.