The Horror Anime That Took Netflix by Storm Announces Its Grand Finale

In the anime horror world, there simply aren’t enough creepy stories to match the world-shattering action series and/or romantic comedies that populate the medium. When a horror anime series makes its way into the world, many fans take notice, especially if it wasn’t born from Junji Ito, as prolific as the manga artist is. One major example has been The Summer Hikaru Died, an ongoing manga series that was brought to life as a Netflix exclusive by Cypic. While the anime is planning a comeback with its upcoming second season, the manga is preparing to bid a fond farewell to readers sooner than you might hope.

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The creator of Summer Hikaru Died, Mokumokuren, has confirmed that there are only two more chapters left in the tank for the popular horror manga before it ends. The 51st chapter will arrive on October 20th, meaning there are only a few installments left before the horror series takes a bow. Without diving into spoiler territory, the players and elements of the series have aligned in recent chapters to give readers a worthy ending for this creepy story. Throughout the manga, Yoshiki has been struggling with both the supernatural elements invading his life and his own loneliness, making for an interesting dynamic across the board.

Why The Summer Hikaru Died is a Must-Watch

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The Summer Hikaru Died is a story unlike any other, focusing on Yoshiki Tsujinaka, who immediately reveals that he knows his best friend isn’t all that he appears to be. Telling Hikaru that he knows he isn’t his best friend, but rather a being who is taking the form of the deceased character, the series starts by slowly injecting horror into every aspect of the sleepy mountain town. “Hikaru” himself is scary enough, harboring a terrifying form beneath his human exterior, but there are far more creatures bubbling beneath the surface. Ever since the manga debuted in 2021, The Summer Hikaru Died has made a name for itself with riveting storytelling and some of the scariest moments in anime history, which proved beneficial for the anime adaptation.

Netflix acting as the exclusive platform for The Summer Hikaru Died makes sense, considering how the platform has been aiming for anime supremacy in recent years. The anime adaptation has been brought to life by CyGames Pictures, or Cypic, which, ironically enough, is very fresh to the anime game. Opening in 2016, the production house has worked on franchises such as Umamusume: Pretty Derby and Apocalypse Hotel. With next year seeing the studio taking a crack at the now-legendary shonen series, Kagurabachi, Cypic might be the next big studio to keep an eye on as work continues on Hikaru’s upcoming second season.